Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ninjacart gets fresh investment from Walmart, Flipkart Group

The new round of investments follows the investment made by Walmart and Flipkart in December 2019. Ninjacart said it will use the capital to expand to new markets and build new offerings and supply chains for emerging customer segments while continuing to innovate on the supply chain to make it more efficient, reliable, and profitable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:47 IST
Ninjacart gets fresh investment from Walmart, Flipkart Group
Image Credit: ANI

Walmart and its Indian subsidiary Flipkart Group on Monday announced a fresh round of investment in Ninjacart, a Bengaluru based startup that leverages technology to source fresh produce from farmers and deliver them to retailers and businesses across India. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2020.

This second round of funding demonstrates Walmart and the Flipkart Group's continued commitment to invest in India's agriculture and food supply chain and strong confidence in Ninjacart. The follow-on investment further validates Ninjacart's strong execution capabilities and its ability to innovate in the challenging fresh food supply chain space, Walmart and Flipkart said in a joint statement.

The new round of investments follows the investment made by Walmart and Flipkart in December 2019. Ninjacart said it will use the capital to expand to new markets and build new offerings and supply chains for emerging customer segments while continuing to innovate on the supply chain to make it more efficient, reliable, and profitable.

As online shopping gained momentum during COVID1-9 lockdowns, Ninjacart launched a series of initiatives such as apartment delivery, including a "Farm to fork" pilot with Flipkart, customer delivery through food delivery apps, "Harvest the Farms" initiative, etc. to help both producers and consumers. The company also launched FoodPrint, a 100% traceability platform for its products to improve food safety.

"The fresh set of investments from Walmart and the Flipkart Group takes us one step closer to our vision of making food safe and accessible for the billion people and changing the way food reaches our plate. We are excited to have Walmart and the Flipkart Group show confidence in our capabilities around growth and profitability. We will continue to invest in areas that impact the lives of Customers and Farmers positively," said Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO & Co-founder of Ninjacart.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT militants, including a top Pakistani commander involved in several recent attacks on security forces, were on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Old Barzulla area here, police said. Security forces...

China denies Canadians 'arbitrarily' detained over Meng case

China on Monday denied that two Canadian citizens held for almost two years had been arbitrarily detained in response to Canadas arrest of an executive of technology giant Huawei. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijians denial came days ...

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the governments miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the ...

BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

New Delhi India, Oct 12 ANI BusinessWire India BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - BimaKaro - Aagey Badho. Emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020