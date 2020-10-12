Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge

Still, U.S. and European markets were trading higher as investors hoped for coronavirus aid in the United States, with the Trump administration on Sunday calling on Congress to pass a stripped-down relief bill. European stocks and U.S. stock futures rose 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge

Global stocks hit five-week highs on Monday led by China's post-holiday surge as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world's no. 2 economy, while hopes for stimulus offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States.

European countries were considering adding fresh travel curbs due to rising coronavirus, a contrast to Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan, where a gradual easing of some international travel restrictions is under way. Still, U.S. and European markets were trading higher as investors hoped for coronavirus aid in the United States, with the Trump administration on Sunday calling on Congress to pass a stripped-down relief bill.

European stocks and U.S. stock futures rose 0.5%. FTSE 100 and sterling meanwhile were wobbly ahead of a Brexit summit later in the week. "U.S. fiscal policy negotiations are starting to look a lot like the EU-UK divorce negotiations, being both tedious and interminable," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist of UBS's wealth management business.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit early September highs, mainly driven by a 3% gain in Chinese blue chips. China has returned from an eight-day Mid-Autumn festival with investors encouraged by a robust rebound in tourism and ebbing coronavirus cases. "China is playing a bit of catch-up still from Golden Week. I actually think as influential was the announcement about the upcoming Shenzhen reform speech by President Xi," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James.

Chinese President Xi will deliver a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the country's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, according to state media Xinhua. Chinese blue chips have gained 17% this year, compared with an almost 8% gain by the S&P 500. Foreigners' buying of Chinese government bonds hit its fastest pace in more than two years last month.

Chinese assets were also boosted by rising chances of Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election -- an administration seen less likely to incline toward tariffs and trade disputes. Meanwhile, U.S. markets are also gearing up for the third-quarter earnings season, where the S&P 500 companies are expected to report 21% drop in earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

Major Wall Street banks JPMorgan and Citi are poised to report results on Tuesday. YUAN FALLS

In currency markets, the yuan was off 0.8%, on track for its worst single day drop since March, hitting the China-sensitive Australian dollar. The People's Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation.

The yuan is up more than 7% since late May and had shot higher on Friday as investors wagered that a Biden presidency would drive smoother relations with the Unites States. It last sat at 6.7487 per dollar in onshore trade. "We continue to expect a stronger yuan on the back of our expectation of solid Chinese growth and favourable interest rate differentials between China and the U.S.," Goldman Sachs' analysts said in a note, with a 12-month yuan forecast at 6.50.

The euro edged 0.2% lower to $1.1805 and the yen firmed to 105.48 per dollar. The kiwi dipped 0.1% with the softer yuan to sit at $0.6661. In commodity markets, oil prices were back under pressure after the resolution of an oilworkers strike in Norway and the resumption of production after a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gold held steep Friday gains at $1,929 an ounce. The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city

Chinas Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases. The cases were...

Rijiju condoles demise of former India captain Carlton Chapman

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday condoled the demise of former Indian national team captain Carlton Chapman, who passed away at the age of 49. Shocked at the untimely demise of former Indian National Footbal...

EU plans binding energy standards in green buildings drive - document

The European Commission will propose mandatory minimum energy performance standards for buildings across Europe in a drive to cut emissions and create jobs in the renovation sector, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.The E...

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020