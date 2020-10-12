Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey removes another pandemic measure as lira hovers near all time low

Turkey's central bank, faced with a record-low currency and widening current account deficit, further left behind ultra-loose measures adopted during the coronavirus pandemic when it raised on Monday the remuneration rate on required lira reserves.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:35 IST
Turkey removes another pandemic measure as lira hovers near all time low

Turkey's central bank, faced with a record-low currency and widening current account deficit, further left behind ultra-loose measures adopted during the coronavirus pandemic when it raised on Monday the remuneration rate on required lira reserves. The weakness of the lira, near an all-time low of 8 to the dollar, has complicated the economy's rebound from a sharp contraction in which pandemic-related restrictions brought tourism, exports and production to a near standstill for a time.

Surging imports such as gold expanded the current account deficit to $4.63 billion in August, data showed on Monday, while unemployment remained elevated above 13%. The central bank has in recent weeks continued so-called backdoor policy-tightening measures to support the lira, even after it unexpectedly hiked its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 10.25% last month.

Analysts were split whether the latest move - raising all remuneration rates on required lira reserves by 200 basis points - suggested the bank would tighten policy again at a meeting on Oct. 22. "Another outright rate hike is possible if the lira continues to weaken," said Win Thin of Brown Brothers Harriman.

The currency has logged a series of new lows against the dollar over the past two months, despite the central bank's efforts to restrict money supply. The moves have raised the average cost of funding to 11.64% as of Friday. On Friday, the lira rallied after the bank raised the interest rate in the lira swap market.

On Monday, it said lenders that meet real loan growth requirements will have a 9% remuneration rate on lira required reserves, while the rate for others will be 2%. The new rates will be effective Oct. 16. The bank also halved the commission rate on required reserves for forex deposits and participation funds.

The moves will improve financial stability and the monetary transmission mechanism, and lower transaction costs, central bank sources said. The lira touched a new low on Friday and has lost as much as 25% of its value this year, mainly on concerns over depleted forex reserves and costly state interventions in the FX market.

One banker, who did not want to be named, said he did not expect a rate hike next week but added: "It is apparent that (the moves) brought optimism to the market." The banker added that the average cost of funding is expected to rise to 12% on Monday as transactions conducted below the policy rate during the pandemic mature. Ankara lifted most coronavirus restrictions in June.

Unemployment stood at 13.4% in the June-August period, as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on workers. The number of those employed dropped by 1.2 million people to 43.5%, compared to 46.4% in the same period last year. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city

Chinas Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases. The cases were...

Rijiju condoles demise of former India captain Carlton Chapman

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday condoled the demise of former Indian national team captain Carlton Chapman, who passed away at the age of 49. Shocked at the untimely demise of former Indian National Footbal...

EU plans binding energy standards in green buildings drive - document

The European Commission will propose mandatory minimum energy performance standards for buildings across Europe in a drive to cut emissions and create jobs in the renovation sector, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.The E...

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020