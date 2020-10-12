Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore to Rs 550 crore in the state. “Britannia has enhanced its investment plans from Rs 300 crore to Rs 550 crore over a period of seven years in Tamil Nadu,” it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:02 IST
Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore to Rs 550 crore in the state. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, said a joint statement.

The proposed investment would also generate a total of 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, it added. “Britannia has enhanced its investment plans from Rs 300 crore to Rs 550 crore over a period of seven years in Tamil Nadu,” it said. The proposed plant with a land requirement of 85 acres will manufacture a variety of snacking products from the company. Commenting on the development Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said, "Tamil Nadu is one of our biggest and key markets for growth. It is the most diversified market and we have over the years invested towards strengthening our foothold in the state. We will continue to balance growth across our key markets as we look to further deepen our reach in the country." The company is looking at an overall capital expenditure of about Rs 700 crore to set up new facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar, while also expanding manufacturing capabilities of our existing plants in Maharashtra and Odisha, he added.

Neeraj Mittal, IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance, Industries Department said, "We are pleased to see that Britannia Industries with its long-standing presence in the state resonates with our vision and we look forward to this growth journey with them.” Britannia Industries had a revenue of Rs 10,986.68 crore in 2019-20..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case: Rhea urges CBI to act against her neighbour

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving false statements to the media to misled the investigation in the ...

N.Korea's Kim tearfully thanks troops, apologises for failures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.At a speech on Saturday d...

Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage

A central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority CEA would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city on Monday and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations, Power Ministe...

RCB opt to bat against KKR, Narine replaced with Banton

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. KKR brought in Tom Banton in place of Sunil Narine, who has been reported for a suspect bowling action. RCB replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020