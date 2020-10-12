Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails

A large number of unconfirmed bids and some technical glitches in the tender process are likely to have contributed to the failure. The BSE on October 9 evening showed 137.74 crore shares, out of a total 169.73 crore shares held by the public, to have been offered for sale to promoters, larger than the threshold of 134.12 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:03 IST
Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the company's delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders. The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 23 per cent to Rs 94. On NSE, it tumbled 20.68 per cent to close at Rs 96.65.

The company's market valuation declined Rs 9,347.78 crore to Rs 36,038.22 crore on BSE. In volume terms, 85.06 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 14.50 crore shares on NSE. In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its buyback offer is deemed to have failed as per the terms of the delisting regulations after promoter Vedanta Resources did not receive the required number of shares to delist the firm. A large number of unconfirmed bids and some technical glitches in the tender process are likely to have contributed to the failure.

The BSE on October 9 evening showed 137.74 crore shares, out of a total 169.73 crore shares held by the public, to have been offered for sale to promoters, larger than the threshold of 134.12 crore. Some bids, however, were pending confirmation from custodians.

Reconciliation of data led to the number of shares offered for sale being trimmed to 125.47 crore. This, Vedanta said, was "less than the minimum number of offshore shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful." "Accordingly, the acquirers will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges," it said.

All equity shares tendered in the delisting offer shall be returned, it added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case: Rhea urges CBI to act against her neighbour

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving false statements to the media to misled the investigation in the ...

N.Korea's Kim tearfully thanks troops, apologises for failures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.At a speech on Saturday d...

Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage

A central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority CEA would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city on Monday and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations, Power Ministe...

RCB opt to bat against KKR, Narine replaced with Banton

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. KKR brought in Tom Banton in place of Sunil Narine, who has been reported for a suspect bowling action. RCB replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020