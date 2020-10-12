Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes 5 lakh tele-consultations since its launch

The Union Health Ministry's eSanjeevani OPD platform has completed five lakh tele-consultations within six-months since its launch on April 13 with the last one lakh consultations being done in a record time of 17 days. The top 10 states which have registered highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (1,69,977), Uttar Pradesh (1,34,992), Himachal Pradesh (39,326), Kerala (39,300), Andhra Pradesh (31,365), Uttarakhand (16,442), Madhya Pradesh (14,965), Gujarat (10,839), Karnataka (9,498), Maharashtra (7,895), the health ministry said. The eSanjeevani OPD services have enabled patient-to-doctor telemedicine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. "As a digital modality of healthcare services delivery, eSanjeevani is gradually shaping into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system with the number of teleconsultations per day on the platform touching the 8,000-mark in the last few days," the ministry said.

At present, 26 states are using eSanjeevani's two variants of telemedicine - doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD). The eSanjeevani AB-HWC was launched by the health ministry in November 2019 and it is to be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres in conjunction with identified medical college hospitals under the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme by December 2022. The eSanjeevaniAB-HWC is functional at around 4,000 Health and Wellness Centres and onboarding of an equal number of HWCs is underway.

The second variant of this ambitious initiative, the eSanjeevani OPD the telemedicine platform, was rolled out on April 13 during the first lockdown when the OPDs across the country were closed. "The eSanjeevani OPD enables access to OPD services by the patients in the confines of their homes. ESanjeevani OPD has been accepted evenly by both patients and doctors. Over 100 telemedicine practitioners have completed more than 1,000 tele-consultations and a few of them have logged over 10,000 consultations. "On the other hand, over 20 per cent patients have used eSanjeevani to consult with doctors for more than once," the ministry said in its statement. The Union Health Ministry is complementing efforts of state governments by establishing a robust digital health ecosystem and human and infrastructural resources to boost the adoption of eSanjeevani, the statement said. The ministry has roped in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's Mohali branch for providing end-to-end technical services like development, implementation, operations and training of health personnel.