Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes 5 lakh tele-consultations since its launch

"As a digital modality of healthcare services delivery, eSanjeevani is gradually shaping into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system with the number of teleconsultations per day on the platform touching the 8,000-mark in the last few days," the ministry said. At present, 26 states are using eSanjeevani's two variants of telemedicine - doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:45 IST
Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes 5 lakh tele-consultations since its launch

The Union Health Ministry's eSanjeevani OPD platform has completed five lakh tele-consultations within six-months since its launch on April 13 with the last one lakh consultations being done in a record time of 17 days. The top 10 states which have registered highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (1,69,977), Uttar Pradesh (1,34,992), Himachal Pradesh (39,326), Kerala (39,300), Andhra Pradesh (31,365), Uttarakhand (16,442), Madhya Pradesh (14,965), Gujarat (10,839), Karnataka (9,498), Maharashtra (7,895), the health ministry said. The eSanjeevani OPD services have enabled patient-to-doctor telemedicine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. "As a digital modality of healthcare services delivery, eSanjeevani is gradually shaping into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system with the number of teleconsultations per day on the platform touching the 8,000-mark in the last few days," the ministry said.

At present, 26 states are using eSanjeevani's two variants of telemedicine - doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD). The eSanjeevani AB-HWC was launched by the health ministry in November 2019 and it is to be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres in conjunction with identified medical college hospitals under the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme by December 2022. The eSanjeevaniAB-HWC is functional at around 4,000 Health and Wellness Centres and onboarding of an equal number of HWCs is underway.

The second variant of this ambitious initiative, the eSanjeevani OPD the telemedicine platform, was rolled out on April 13 during the first lockdown when the OPDs across the country were closed. "The eSanjeevani OPD enables access to OPD services by the patients in the confines of their homes. ESanjeevani OPD has been accepted evenly by both patients and doctors. Over 100 telemedicine practitioners have completed more than 1,000 tele-consultations and a few of them have logged over 10,000 consultations. "On the other hand, over 20 per cent patients have used eSanjeevani to consult with doctors for more than once," the ministry said in its statement. The Union Health Ministry is complementing efforts of state governments by establishing a robust digital health ecosystem and human and infrastructural resources to boost the adoption of eSanjeevani, the statement said. The ministry has roped in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's Mohali branch for providing end-to-end technical services like development, implementation, operations and training of health personnel.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up...

MP bypolls: Cong accuses BJP MLA of distributing cash

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya had distributed money to voters in Sanver assembly constituency in Indore district for November 3 byelection and cited a video clip doing rounds of the social media...

Greater cooperation urged worldwide as criminals seek to profit from COVID-19

His comments came in a video message to the latest meeting of countries which have signed the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Palermo Convention, as the treaty ...

Cattle smuggling kingpin held in Guwahati

A suspected mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket, hailing from Assams Dhubri district, was arrested along with another person from Guwahati, police said here on Monday. Arms and ammunition were later recovered from the residence of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020