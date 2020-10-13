Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in Ninjacart

Walmart and the Flipkart Group have announced a fresh round of investment in Ninjacart, the startup disrupting India's fresh produce market with its business-to-business (B2B) supply chain infrastructure and technology solutions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:27 IST
Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in Ninjacart
Ninjacart will use the capital to expand to new markets and build new offerings.. Image Credit: ANI

Walmart and the Flipkart Group have announced a fresh round of investment in Ninjacart, the startup disrupting India's fresh produce market with its business-to-business (B2B) supply chain infrastructure and technology solutions. This follows the investment made by Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019 as the companies continue to focus on ensuring access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers and retailers while creating economic opportunities for farmers through the continued use of technology.

For Ninjacart, this further deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings and enhance the customer experience. Ninjacart continues to attract world-class backers such as Tiger Global, Accel, Tanglin, Steadview, Syngenta, Nandan Nilekani and Qualcomm among other prominent investors. Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the e-grocery market in India has seen tremendous growth over the past several months as people have increasingly taken to ordering groceries and fresh produce online.

"We will continue to make investments to offer the best produce to our customers and support livelihoods and sustainable growth for local farmers, producers and the supply chain ecosystem," he said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...

Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer CTO. Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience o...

Maharashtra: BJP stages protest demanding temple reopening amid COVID, party leaders detained

BJP leader Prasad Lad and other party workers were detained in Mumbai on Tuesday as they staged protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi Sai Baba temples to demand the opening of all the temples in the state amid COVID-19. During the prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020