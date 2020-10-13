Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai police arrest protesters camping out ahead of rally

One of those arrested was a leading activist, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, better known as Pai Dao Din, who was imprisoned for 2 1/2 years for lese majeste and violation of the Computer Crime Act for sharing online a 2016 biography of King Maha Vajiralongkorn from the Facebook page of the BBC's Thai-language service. Police Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesperson for the police department, said the demonstrators were being interrogated while police considered what charges they would file.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:14 IST
Thai police arrest protesters camping out ahead of rally

Police in Thailand have arrested several political activists who planned to camp out at the site of a rally scheduled for Wednesday in Bangkok that is along the route the country's king is expected to travel for an unrelated royal ceremony. The arrests Tuesday came after police started to tear down tents put up by the protesters, who had traveled to the capital from northeastern Thailand. The protesters resisted and pushed back against the police, sparking a mild brawl. Police said they initially asked the protesters to remove the tents, but were refused.

Wednesday's protest has been called by a coalition of mostly student-led groups that several months ago adopted three core demands: new elections, changes in the constitution to make it more democratic and an end to intimidation of political activists. The protesters later adopted another major demand, for reform of the monarchy, which they claim does not properly operate within the framework of a democracy.

That demand has caused a huge controversy, since the royal institution has long been considered sacrosanct and a pillar of Thai identity. It is also protected by a lese majeste law that mandates three to 15 years in prison for defaming the monarchy. One of those arrested was a leading activist, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, better known as Pai Dao Din, who was imprisoned for 2 1/2 years for lese majeste and violation of the Computer Crime Act for sharing online a 2016 biography of King Maha Vajiralongkorn from the Facebook page of the BBC's Thai-language service.

Police Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesperson for the police department, said the demonstrators were being interrogated while police considered what charges they would file. He said they were likely to face many charges, including defying police orders, violating a public gathering law invoked due to the coronavirus, and obstructing traffic and public roads. He said he was uncertain how many were arrested.

Most protest leaders already have been arrested previously on charges ranging from blocking streets to sedition, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison. Although they have piled up charges against the protesters, the authorities have generally been careful not to act too harshly against them. Arrests have usually been made after protesters were summoned to turn themselves in, and in all known cases they have been released on bail.

Tuesday's remaining protesters decided to relocate while they considered their next move. The protesters have said they do not intend to interfere with the passage of the king's car through the street where they will hold their rally Wednesday, but the authorities have not made clear how they will deal with the situation. Streets are normally cleared along routes traveled by the king.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razol...

U.S. consumer prices slow in September

U.S. consumer prices rose for a fourth straight month in September though the pace has slowed amid considerable slack in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19 recession.The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer pric...

Yediyurappa invites Piramal Group to invest in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured all cooperation from the state government to the Piramal Group, which expressed its willingness to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in the state. During a virtual meeting with A...

Delhi's air quality worst in 8 months

The national capitals air quality hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch shy of the very poor category on Tuesday, largely due to calm winds and low temperature that allowed accumulation of pollutants. According to the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020