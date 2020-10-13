Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil keen to show EU-Mercosur accord still has support in Europe

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said Portugal favors swift approval of the trade agreement between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur as she visited Lisbon, according to a statement late on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:37 IST
Brazil keen to show EU-Mercosur accord still has support in Europe

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said Portugal favors swift approval of the trade agreement between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur as she visited Lisbon, according to a statement late on Monday. "We remain committed so that the agreement can be quickly put into practice," Maria do Céu Antunes, Portugal's agriculture minister said in a statement from the Brazilian agriculture ministry.

On Oct. 7, the European Parliament passed an amendment that indicated that the deal with Mercosur should not be ratified as it stands, the latest expression of opposition to an agreement that needs to be approved by all 27 EU member states. France and Ireland have threatened to vote against a trade deal unless Brazil takes its environmental obligations more seriously. Last month, the French government said that a new report on deforestation confirmed its opposition to the current version of the EU-Mercosur trade

The EU and the South American bloc Mercosur agreed on a free trade treaty in June of 2019, a landmark deal concluding two decades of talks and committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism. But the agreement has since come under scrutiny after claims the Brazilian government is not doing enough to stop deforestation in the Amazon, protect the environment and prevent climate change, a notion rejected by the Brazilian government.

“It must be said that the agreement does not pose any threat to the environment, human health and social rights," Dias said in the same statement, issued during her visit to Lisbon. "On the contrary, it reinforces multilateral commitments and fosters best practices," she said.

The European Union is Mercosur's biggest trade and investment partner and its second largest for goods trade.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

‘Deeply saddened’ Tanishq withdraws ad on interfaith love keeping in mind hurt sentiments, staff well-being

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting love jihad, prompting the company on Tuesday to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of ...

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.The Russia-broker...

Delhi govt realises Rs 50 lakh taxes in raids on 22 commercial establishments

In a special anti-tax evasion drive, the Delhi governments Trade&#160;and Taxes department raided on 22 commercial establishments and realised over Rs 50 lakh taxes, an official statement said. The departments 22 teams led by assistant comm...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe against Life Mission CEO

In a relief to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe against the CEO of LIFE Mission, a state housing project, over alleged FCRA violations in respect of funds received from a foreign spons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020