Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson beats 3Q profit views, hikes 2020 forecast

The health care giant blew past Wall Street expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year. Meanwhile, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company disclosed late Monday that it had to temporarily pause its huge, late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine “due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.” Such pauses are not unusual in big studies, and it's unknown whether the participant — one of 60,000 planned for the global study — got J&J's shot or a placebo.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:06 IST
Johnson & Johnson beats 3Q profit views, hikes 2020 forecast

Johnson & Johnson boosted revenue slightly and doubled its third-quarter profit, mainly due to a $4 billion charge for litigation costs in the year-ago quarter. The health care giant blew past Wall Street expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year.

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company disclosed late Monday that it had to temporarily pause its huge, late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine “due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.” Such pauses are not unusual in big studies, and it's unknown whether the participant — one of 60,000 planned for the global study — got J&J's shot or a placebo. The world's biggest maker of health care products on Tuesday reported net income of $3.55 billion, or $1.33 per share, up 103% from $1.75 billion, or 66 cents per share, in 2019's third quarter.

Excluding one-time gains and expenses, adjusted net income was $5.87 billion, or $2.20 per share, up from $5.67 billion, or or $2.12 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting $1.99 per share. Johnson & Johnson posted revenue of $21.08 billion in the quarter. Analysts expected $20.53 billion.

Despite the strong results, shares were down $2.81, or 1.9%, to $149.03 in morning trading, likely a reaction to news of the vaccine study pause. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, J&J still managed to boost sales of its prescription drugs 5% to $11.42 billion, just over half its entire revenue. Sales were led by autoimmune disorder treatment Stelara, which brought in $1.95 billion, up 15% from a year ago.

Sales of consumer health products like Tylenol and BandAids edged up 1.3% to $3.51 billion. But sales of medical devices and diagnostic equipment such as surgical tools and hip replacements fell 3.6% to $6.15 billion.

Sales of that equipment often indicates how busy hospitals are, and from the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals in hotspots canceled scheduled surgeries and many patients postponed care and avoided hospitals for fear of catching the virus. In a statement, Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said procedure recovery was better than expected. He also said the company is optimistic “for continued recovery in 2020 and strong momentum entering into 2021.” J&J noted it completed its $6.5 billion purchase of Momenta Pharmaceuticals on Oct. 1. That deal is expected to help the company expand its position in creating drugs that treat autoimmune diseases in which the immune system attacks cells and body tissue, including common chronic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and colitis.

J&J said it expects adjusted full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.05 per share, up from its July forecast for $7.75 to $7.95. The company forecast revenue in the range of $81.2 billion to $82 billion, up from $79.9 billion to $81.4 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen slightly more than 9%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Making a meal of it - England's pubs ponder pasties to beat lockdown curbs

Pub owners across Englands COVID-19 hotspots were on Tuesday pondering a question that could decide if they survive or sink due to the coronavirus lockdown - when is a pub a pub, and when does it become a restaurant The question has sparked...

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly complex here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief...

Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains.The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that appli...

Maha govt has sought tax concession from Centre for slum rehabilitation programme: NAREDCO

The Maharashtra government has sought tax concession from the Centre for its slum rehabilitation programme in the state, according to industry body NAREDCO. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked Maharashtras Hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020