Left Menu
Development News Edition

China wants unipolar world with every country as its tributary: US official

China ultimately wants to have a unipolar world wherein every country is some sort of a tributary to it, a top American National Security Advisor has said, asserting that nations across the globe are starting to realise what Washington is up against with Beijing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 02:41 IST
China wants unipolar world with every country as its tributary: US official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China ultimately wants to have a unipolar world wherein every country is some sort of a tributary to it, a top American National Security Advisor has said, asserting that nations across the globe are starting to realise what Washington is up against with Beijing. US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said the world was slowly entering into a multipolar situation.

"They want to have a P-2 instead of P-5. I don't think we're going to have a bipolar situation in the world right now. I think we're slowly entering into a multipolar situation. Ultimately, the Chinese would like to have a unipolar situation where having every other country as some sort of tributary to China," O'Brien said in a recent address to the University of Nevada. That was how they viewed the world for thousands of years and that is how they view it today, he said, adding that for some time now, the Chinese have been pushing for a bipolar world.

"I think we're standing up to the Chinese. Our allies following us, whether it's Huawei and the UN Germany now coming up, working with Huawei to pump 5G to trust providers. So, I think you can have a situation," he said. O'Brien said that it was possible that China had overplayed their hand with how they have responded to COVID-19.

"They've overplayed their hand with their data theft and their IP theft. I think countries around the world are starting to realise what we're up against with China. And I think it could eventually have a more isolated China when you have the great democracies of Brazil and India, the European Union and the UK," he said. There are countries in Africa that are considered close friends of China who have asked US if it would pay off their debt to China, and said if America does that, then they will never do anything with China.

"Now, you know, that's not the president's inclination," he said, adding that the US wants to be responsible with the taxpayer's money. O'Brien said that there was a global consensus developing on China's malign behaviour.

"So, I'm not sure you'll have a bipolar or …I'm pretty certain you won't have a unipolar world with the Chinese with everything which they'd like. As long as we stay strong, I don't think you'll have a bipolar situation when we split the world between us and China," he said. "But I do think you're going to have more of a multipolar world where there are various steps of power, Russia, Europe. I think Africa, … has a tremendous opportunity. And so I think you're going to see a more fluid international system than we had in the past," he said.

Responding to a question, O'Brien said that the US had advised Taiwan to spend more on defence and build its military. "The advice we have given our Taiwanese friends is the same advice we've given our European friends, and that is you can't just spend one per cent of your GDP, which the Taiwanese have been doing with 1.2 per cent of your GDP on defence and hope to deter China, which is engaged in the US massive military buildup in 70 years,".

"So the Taiwanese need to undertake the efforts to rebuild their military and to ultimate insert themselves an important way. You know, it's alliance in general …and so Taiwan needs to become a porcupine and we'd get them some suggestions on how they can do that. And ultimate to that, I think, have to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK Labour opposition leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week circuit breaker lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. Dropping what his ...

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trumps administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than originally planned in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount partic...

Record early U.S. turnout with 3 weeks to go: Georgians, Texans line up to vote

Texans on Tuesday joined a wave of Americans casting ballots at a record-setting pace, jamming early-voting polling places ahead of a Nov. 3 election showdown between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Long li...

Soccer-Ukraine stun Spain in noisy stadium

Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.Andriy Shevchenkos side took the lead against the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020