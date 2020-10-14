Amazon Great Indian Festival to bring cheer to Small and Medium Businesses

Amazon India today shared a host of opportunities for small and medium businesses (SMBs) during the annual festive event 'Great Indian Festival' starting from October 17, 2020. Thousands of Amazon sellers under different programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Karigar, Saheli, and Launchpad, from various parts of the country including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and many other locations will extend exciting deals and offers to the customers. Prime members can enjoy early access starting October 16, 2020. In preparation for the festive season, Amazon has enabled over 100,000 Amazon-enabled local shops, kiranas, and neighborhood stores from across India, who are geared up to serve customers and celebrate festive joy with them. Over 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas, and local shops from the "Local Shops on Amazon" program will be participating in their first 'Great Indian Festival' and will be catering to customers in their cities and across India, selling everything from daily essentials to large appliances and from home décor items to gifts and fresh flowers. Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME and Seller Experience at Amazon India said, "This festive season, we are focused on helping our sellers and other MSME partners rebound from the recent challenges and our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, we aim to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them. We have over 20,000 sellers in Punjab who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to millions of customers across the country during this festive season. We hope that this Great Indian Festival will bring growth and success to all our sellers." Great Indian Bazaar This year, as part of Amazon's Great India Festival customers, can visit a specially curated a special store on Amazon.in called the 'Great Indian Bazaar' where they selection by sellers from all 28 Indian states and 8 union territories of India. Customers can even select a state, check out the unique selection from that state, and read about the seller who is selling that product. For example, if they click on Punjab – they can check out all the unique mud-work art, Phulkari work, decorative boxes, and other products that our sellers from Punjab have an offer this festive season Celebrate early with Small & Medium businesses Customers can support small and medium businesses by shopping from hundreds of SMB deals and save big with rewards which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*). Customers can shop for Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, Robotic vacuum cleaners from ILIFE, Haircare products from Arata Beauty, Sling Bags & Cross-Body Bags from DailyObjects, Exercise bikes & Dumbbells from Kilkfit, Handcrafted Shoes from Agra, Memory Foam mattresses from In sleep, Jewelry from Swara Creations, Cushion Covers from STITCHNEST, Kurti sets from Kushal K, Health & wellness products from Dr. Vaidya's New Age Ayurveda, Live plants and planters from Ugaoo and more. New Launches and festive specials Over 900 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Wascher, Lakme, Big muscles, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi's, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Biotique, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, Bikeblazer and more.

Bulk Discounts and savings for business buyers on Amazon Business Business buyers can save big on Amazon Business with bulk discounts. exclusive deals, lower festive price offers cashback, rewards, and more on commercial products from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, disinfecting devices, deep freezes, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, GBC, SToK, Casio, Eureka Forbes. All transactions are supported by a GST invoice. Businesses can also buy from the SMB store to fulfill their gifting requirement for clients, customers, and employees. Shopping made affordable Customers can look forward to a wide range of affordable finance options from 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Customers can win daily shopping rewards worth INR 10,000, send gifts, and shagun money with Amazon Pay during the AGIF.

More for customers • More ways to shop, pay bills, and discover deals with voice - Customers can now use voice to quickly narrow their search for products, top deals, including Alexa-exclusive deals, or just ask Alexa on their Amazon Shopping app (Android only) as well, to pay utility bills, load money in Amazon Pay, or navigate to the Small Business Store, Fun Zone or the Great Indian Bazaar. • More reasons to shop - Customers can shop for products they need for various occasions. The Navratri and Pujo stores will showcase specially curated products for the festivals. Customers can shop from the 'Cricket T-20 Experience' Store and cheer for their favorite teams. With the wedding season coming up, the wedding store offers a wide range of products to ensure that one of life's biggest occasions is celebrated as it should be. The Dhanteras store will offer great deals on gold coins, utensils, and Diwali home décor.

• More reasons to gift - This festive season is different and Amazon has made it simpler and more pleasurable for customers to send gifts to their loved ones from the revamped Gifting Store, gift wrap products, and include personalized messages. Customers can also choose from digital gifts including Prime subscriptions, Amazon Pay gift cards, or transfer money via UPI.