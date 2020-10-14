Left Menu
Gauteng and Transnet welcome arrests of infrastructure theft

The committee has welcomed the multi-disciplinary efforts and the role of intelligence agencies. It is also confident that their pursuit will lead to more arrests soon. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:12 IST
“The theft of rail infrastructure should be... treated as treason,” said Dumisani Dakile, the chairperson of the Roads and Transport Portfolio Committee. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Committee on Roads and Transport has welcomed the arrest of two people found in possession of Transnet infrastructure goods worth R25 million.

"The arrest comes at a time where the backbone of public transport in the province is almost non-functional due to, among other reasons, constant damage to infrastructure due to theft.

"The theft of rail infrastructure should be... treated as treason," said Dumisani Dakile, the chairperson of the Roads and Transport Portfolio Committee.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

