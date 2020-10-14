Left Menu
Techcloudpro launches Cybersecurity Division, expanding ERP solutions to growing businesses embracing digital transformation

Techcloudpro is solidifying its position as an all-around provider of enterprise IT Cloud solutions, launching its Cybersecurity Division with Deepak Mathur as Director, Cybersecurity Division. Techcloudpro is also announcing a new partnership with CyberArk.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:32 IST
Jithesh Manoharan, CEO of Techcloudpro and parent company Vibing World, Inc. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Techcloudpro is solidifying its position as an all-around provider of enterprise IT Cloud solutions, launching its Cybersecurity Division with Deepak Mathur as Director, Cybersecurity Division. Techcloudpro is also announcing a new partnership with CyberArk. "For the growing enterprise, the transition from hosting security solutions on-premises to a hybrid existence with the Cloud, means increasing the number of security products and vendors and, thus, security complexity increases and can ultimately be compromised," said Jithesh Manoharan, CEO of Techcloudpro and parent company Vibing World, Inc. "Partnering with best-in-breed security providers like CyberArk, for example, with Techcloudpro as the architect and single solution provider of security and ERP, strengthens and simplifies security and business processes for the enterprise."

"Security must be an integral part of an enterprise's overall business processes," said Deepak Mathur, Director, Cybersecurity Division, Techcloudpro. "The inability to get a holistic view of an organization's threat posture creates visibility silos, which complicates incident response. Techcloudpro's move to make such an investment in cybersecurity is a clear signal of its intentions to fully serve the enterprise and its cybersecurity needs." Mathur will lead Techcloudpro's Cybersecurity Division from a place of knowledge and experience, having held leadership positions in the Information Technology and Cybersecurity segments for nearly 20 years with companies including Accenture, PwC, HCL and Wipro Technology.

Working with clients across telecom, manufacturing, banking & financial services, IT, mining, retail and oil & gas, he led cross functional teams helping improve enterprise business processes, service delivery, and infrastructure security. Mathur carries a multitude of certifications from Cisco, CyberArk, Microsoft, RSA, Symantec, and others. As a certified partner of CyberArk, Techcloudpro will incorporate CyberArk's Privileged Access Management for Cloud into its cybersecurity offerings to help enterprises reduce risks created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company also has plans to strengthen its offering in the Identity and Access Management space.

Enterprise security complexity has increased with remote working relative to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It has become more difficult for IT teams to monitor the enterprise security perimeter, while hackers seek to take advantage of multiple user access points. The situation has left essential security systems vulnerable to attack and, according to a survey of 400 global security leaders by Check Point, there is a 30 per cent increase in cyber-attacks globally. This extra layer of vulnerability further confounds the security challenge for businesses pursuing a growth path. Meanwhile, the survey also found that 67 per cent of security teams complain about the lack of visibility into their Cloud infrastructure, security, and compliance.

Techcloudpro is a fast-growing Cloud ERP solutions company and a certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Partner, employing professionals holding a breadth of certifications in NetSuite, Agile, and ARM, among others, and now including CyberArk. The company also holds expertise in adoption of Cloud ERP as well as SaaS, PaaS, and iPaaS. In cybersecurity implementations, Techcloudpro will connect CyberArk Privileged Access Management for Cloud with the NetSuite ERP through proprietary Techcloudpro Web Connectors. Techcloudpro ensures:

* Critically important functions of password management * Protection of privileged passwords and SSH keys

* Deterrence of malware attacks and control of privileged access * Code hardening

* Secure Configuration * Techcloudpro brings its own Managed Services framework into play, enabling continuous monitoring and control of all privileged accounts.

The CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution is used by Fortune 500 companies and by government organizations around the globe. CyberArk was named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. When compared against a field of 11 other vendors, CyberArk was positioned highest in both ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision. Techcloudpro is a certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, established in 2017 by a team of experienced, certified professionals carrying extensive understanding and know-how of NetSuite functionalities and application requirements across industries. The company has experience selling NetSuite licenses, consulting for NetSuite Cloud solutions, and providing ERP implementation and support.

A trusted and reliable NetSuite solutions partner, Techcloudpro is adept at understanding clients' requirements to implement, optimize, and support their ERP in the Cloud. Techcloudpro's vision is to not only augment their NetSuite practice with innovative products that address gaps in current market offerings but to also diversify their solution suite with other tech services. With that, the company is foraying into AI, ML, IOT and the Deep Learning space. The company is also looking to create a digital talent-house for scarce tech talent, powered by Intelligent Automation. Techcloudpro is part of the Vibing World group of companies including Vibing Techcloud Solutions (P) Ltd., and Vibing Ticket Inc. The company is currently operating in Canada, India, and the US.

For more information, please visit techcloudpro.com. Find Techcloudpro on Twitter: @TechCloudPro1, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tech-cloud-pro, and Facebook: facebook.com/TechCloudPro

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

