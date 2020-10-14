Left Menu
Striving to turn challenges into opportunities: Abheek Dutta

As the world adapts to the new normal of working from home, and digital becomes the new 'catchword' to keep businesses and the economy as a whole running, the importance of having a robust and agile 'virtual' network is being felt now more than ever.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:57 IST
Abheek Dutta. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/Digpu): As the world adapts to the new normal of working from home, and digital becomes the new 'catchword' to keep businesses and the economy as a whole running, the importance of having a robust and agile 'virtual' network is being felt now more than ever. In fact, the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has pushed organizations all over the world to speed up their digital transformations and stay connected with both the workforce and end consumers.

Keeping the same in mind, a young and dynamic leader from J&K, Abheek Dutta, Senior Vice President at the Henson Group and Co-Founder of Henson Group (India) has been spearheading his and others' companies' growth through innovative digital solutions - which are showing excellent results. The company has been instrumental at supporting organizations even in small towns of India, embrace changes - striving to turn challenges into opportunities. Widely admired for his dynamic approach to organizational vision, Abheek says that the pandemic has helped him learn a lot new perspectives about running businesses in the most cost-effective manner. He says, "There's no doubt that the Covid-19 crisis has created a lot of chaos amongst businesses - creating a havoc in economic growth. However, I am glad through our innovative solutions and convincing companies to rely on cloud services and let go of the need to have physical data in their premises - has in fact, helped many companies by reducing the expenditure overall."

A true captain who has been a scholar par excellence in all the areas of his work, Abheek, has taken major steps in this year to contribute to a more sustainable economy by providing excellent Cloud data management systems. In fact, Abheek has not just earned profits for his company but has helped hundreds of companies adopt a much more prolific business-model. Apart from being a visionary leader, Abheek strongly believes in continuous learning. He has attained executive education from Harvard, IIM - Ahmedabad, IIM- C, ISB (where he holds Alumni status). Abheek's delivery team has delivered more than 1000 plus Azure Migrations, M 365 Implementations, SharePoint Online, Dynamics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning projects. Abheek is highly thankful to Greg Henson, CEO of Henson Group who has always supported him in growing his team in India.

"While the pandemic has brought challenging times with it, the need of the hour is to ensure that there's no shortage of cloud-based working environments throughout the country. From network snags to communication errors, the challenges of building a productive, remote workforce are many especially, in tier-II cities of India - it's here when companies like us benefit the concerned organizations with world-class technology and seamless workflow," he says. "In fact, I see a lot of digital transformation happening in small cities of globe across all sectors whether education, health & wellness, retail, IT, real estate and so on," adds Abheek whose company has been giving seamless network performance and data center infrastructure to businesses. all over the world.

He also says that in future there will be a lot of focus in running Business operations from places like Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula), other Tier B cities in India. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

