Left Menu
Development News Edition

States must consider cutting stamp duty on property registrations to boost demand: Housing secy

Addressing a webinar organised by CREDAI in collaboration with Nangia Andersen India, Mishra said the government has taken various measures in the past six years for revival of this sector such as enactment of realty law RERA. The finance ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken several steps during the lockdown to address the concern of the real estate sector, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:39 IST
States must consider cutting stamp duty on property registrations to boost demand: Housing secy

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Wednesday asked states to reduce stamp duty on registration of properties as it will help reduce the overall real estate cost and boost housing sales. Addressing a webinar organised by CREDAI in collaboration with Nangia Andersen India, Mishra said the government has taken various measures in the past six years for revival of this sector such as enactment of realty law RERA.

The finance ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken several steps during the lockdown to address the concern of the real estate sector, he added. "Measures taken during the past six years and also during the lockdown have started showing results," Mishra said.

The secretary noted that the property registrations in Mumbai, Maharashtra, have improved and are back to pre-COVID-19 level. He said the Maharashtra government has taken a good decision to reduce the stamp duty, and many builders have decided to absorb the balance to incentivise the homebuyers.

"We have also written to all the states. I am also following up with different principal secretaries and secretaries of the states to see if they can come up with such move which will help reduce cost," Mishra said. The secretary said the real estate is one of the most important components of the Indian economy having immense contribution in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and employment generation.

Mishra asked builders to utilise this pandemic time to retrospect and see how they can reduce cost and adopt innovative technologies for sustainable and inclusive development. He asked realtors to participate in the government's newly launched Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme for migrant workers.

On the Rs 25,000-crore stress fund created by the government, Mishra said that over Rs 12,000 crore fund have been approved so far in 123 deals, which will help in completion of 81,308 units. The secretary said the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has provided confidence to lenders that their money would come back.

Mishra asked the CREDAI, which represents over 20,000 builders from across the country, to submit recommendations for the growth of the real estate sector. CREDAI National President Satish Magar said the government should consider extending the relief given to builders under the RERA law for completion of the projects, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged from the earlier expectations.

Magar spoke about the liquidity crunch faced by the builders as banks are reluctant to finance real estate projects..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate Clinic's founder awarded for capital structuring and financial re-engineering excellence

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 14 ANINewsVoir Dr B Ramakrishnan BRK, Founder, Corporate Clinic, a leading funding and advisory services company based out of Chennai, is presented with The Times Business Award 2020 in recognition of his t...

Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of Englands Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during Englands 2-1 victory against Be...

CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

The CHILDLINE India Foundation CIF on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber for providing 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress. The CIF is the nodal agency which operates...

HC dismisses as withdrawn Rajinikanth's plea over property tax demand on his marriage hall

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by top actor Rajinikanth over a property tax demand of Rs 6.50 lakh by the city corporation on his marriage hall here for the first half of the current financial yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020