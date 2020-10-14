Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu gets permission to borrow additional amount of Rs 9,627 crore

The Department of Expenditure under Ministry of Finance on Wednesday granted permission to Tamil Nadu to raise an additional amount of Rs 9,627 crore through open market borrowings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:14 IST
Tamil Nadu gets permission to borrow additional amount of Rs 9,627 crore
A total of 21 states and two Union Territories have so far requested for option one. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Expenditure under Ministry of Finance on Wednesday granted permission to Tamil Nadu to raise an additional amount of Rs 9,627 crore through open market borrowings. The permission was issued after the state formally communicated its acceptance for option one to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation. A total of 21 states and two union territories -- Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir -- have so far requested for option one.

A day earlier, the Department of Expenditure issued permission to 20 states to raise an additional amount of Rs 68,825 crore through open market borrowings. With today's permission, 21 states have been granted permission to mobilise Rs 78,542 crore so far. The borrowing permission issued to the 21 states is over and above the borrowing permission of around Rs 1.10 lakh crore to be issued to enable them to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation. A special window is being created by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate this borrowing.

The current additional borrowing permission has been granted at the rate of 0.5 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) to those states who have opted for option one out of the two options suggested by the Ministry of Finance. Under the terms of option one, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50 per cent of GSDP out of the 2 per cent additional borrowings permitted by the government under Aatmanirbhar Abhiyaan on May 17.

This is over and above the special window of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, said an official statement. The 20 states who were granted permission yesterday were Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'On brink of disaster': shaken Europe battles COVID surge

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of wi...

IPL 13: I don't think I saw a lot of assistance for spinners in Sharjah, says Washington Sundar

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side but Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB bowler Washington Sundar has not come across a lot of assistance for the spinners in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Washington has been a key cog in t...

Corporate Clinic's founder awarded for capital structuring and financial re-engineering excellence

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 14 ANINewsVoir Dr B Ramakrishnan BRK, Founder, Corporate Clinic, a leading funding and advisory services company based out of Chennai, is presented with The Times Business Award 2020 in recognition of his t...

Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of Englands Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during Englands 2-1 victory against Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020