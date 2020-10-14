UK's Johnson to take decision on EU talks after Brussels summit - spokesperson
"There are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:15 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide whether to proceed with negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal after the upcoming European Union summit, and his decision cannot be prejudged, a British spokesperson said on Wednesday. “He (Johnson) will need to take a decision on next steps following the European Council in the light of his conversation with President von der Leyen, and on advice from his negotiating team," the spokesperson said. "We cannot prejudge that decision.”
“There are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest. We need to get substance settled and not having a common text to work from has made progress doubly difficult."
