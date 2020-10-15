Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels in possible prisoner swap

"President (Donald) Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad," he said. Violence between fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government and Houthi forces has escalated since U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths pressed both parties to agree on a ceasefire deal that would pave the way for broader negotiations to end a war that has killed more than 100,000 people.

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 08:58 IST
Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels in possible prisoner swap
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Two U.S. nationals held by Houthi rebels in Yemen have been released, Omani state media said on Wednesday, in what may have been part of a prisoner swap, with Oman sending flights to Sanaa to return 250 Yemenis from the Gulf state and abroad.

"Under the directions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the relevant authorities in the Sultanate contacted authorities in Sanaa which agreed to release the Americans and to transfer them to the Sultanate before heading home," Oman state TV said. The United States welcomed the release of two U.S. citizens, Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada, from Houthi custody and said the remains of Bilal Fateen would also be repatriated, according to a statement by U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Aid worker Loli had been held captive for three years and businessman Gidada one year. Oman sent two flights to Sanaa to carried back 250 Yemenis who had been receiving treatment in the Gulf state and abroad, the Oman report said.

O'Brien thanked Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as well as Saudi Arabia's King Salman for their help in securing the release of the two citizens. "President (Donald) Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad," he said.

Violence between fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government and Houthi forces has escalated since U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths pressed both parties to agree on a ceasefire deal that would pave the way for broader negotiations to end a war that has killed more than 100,000 people.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that ever...

Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet among others join comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Hollywood bigwigs Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothee Chalamet have joined Jennifer Lawrence in the Adam McKay directorial Dont Look Up. The Netflix comedy will also feature Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, singer Ariana G...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November. Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven...

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Happy Birthday Dr. Zohra Begum KaziGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi, who is popularly recalled as Florence Nightingale of Dhaka. She was born on October 15, 1912 in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon in United Provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020