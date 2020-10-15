Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accusations of new attacks, aid delay mar Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Turkey's military exports to its Azeri ally have risen six-fold this year, data shows, and Armenia has a defence pact with Russia. In a phone call on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the participation of Middle East fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, though Turkey and Azerbaijan deny the presence of such fighters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:20 IST
Accusations of new attacks, aid delay mar Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Armenia accused Turkey on Thursday of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and new fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of violating a ceasefire brokered less than a week ago to enable the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed in the clashes, which erupted in Sept.27.

The flare-up is the deadliest since the 1990s when 30,000 people were killed in a war over Nagorno-Karabakh https://tmsnrt.rs/30GEXJd, a territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but governed by ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan's defense ministry said its army had retained an "operational advantage" along the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh, but that the situation in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrail directions remained tense.

The Azeri prosecutor's office said two civilians were wounded by shelling in Aghdam. Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan accused the Azeri armed forces of artillery fire from the north and south-east, but said Nagorno-Karabakh's forces were taking "appropriate countermeasures against the attacks".

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. International organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have warned that the conflict, coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, could leave tens of thousands of people in need of aid over the coming months.

Zareh Sinanyan, the Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, said the delivery of 100 tonnes of aid from the United States was being delayed as Turkey had prohibited Armenia-bound humanitarian aid flights over its airspace. Turkey's defense ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Armenia's civil aviation committee was told on Wednesday the Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles was canceled but gave no reasons. "We have grounds to claim that Turkey closed the air route deliberately," the head of the committee, Tatevik Revazyan, told Reuters, adding that Armenia was seeking an alternative route over Russia or Georgia.

Turkey's foreign ministry, which handles airspace issues, was not immediately available to comment. Aside from humanitarian concerns, there are fears that Russia and Turkey may be sucked into the conflict. Turkey's military exports to its Azeri ally have risen six-fold this year, data shows, and Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.

In a phone call on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the participation of Middle East fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, though Turkey and Azerbaijan deny the presence of such fighters. The fighting is not far from Azeri pipelines which carry natural gas and oil to international markets. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack the pipelines, a charge that Armenia has denied.

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities say 555 defense personnel have been killed in the fighting since Sept. 27. Azerbaijan said on Wednesday 43 civilians had been killed but has not disclosed military casualties.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal urges people to turn off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. He said the government will la...

CoGTA Minister gazets extension of National State of Disaster

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month.The country has been on the National State of Disaster since March, ...

Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded 

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded. The company said one of its key sites in Punes Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers ...

Pirelli reboots its R&D to stay on track through the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, RD chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020