Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRDAI asks life insurers to launch 'Saral Jeevan Bima' scheme by Jan 1

People should keep in mind that the sum insured provided under the Saral Jeevan Bima policy is restricted to 25 lakh and is a good option for those who don't have life insurance as of now." He further said that the plan is largely targeting the lower-income group for whom term life insurance becomes the last priority due to higher premiums. "This policy can also be considered as the policy for 'Bharat' which is providing a minimum sum assured of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 25 lakh at much lower premium rates," Agarwal added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:04 IST
IRDAI asks life insurers to launch 'Saral Jeevan Bima' scheme by Jan 1

Regulator IRDAI on Thursday asked life insurance companies to launch a standard term insurance policy 'Saral Jeevan Bima' by January 1, 2021 to help customers take informed decisions. The Saral Jeevan Bima will be a pure term life insurance product that can be purchased by people in the age group of 18 to 65 years and will have a policy term of 4 to 40 years, guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said.

The sum assured for the term life insurance policy will range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (in multiples of Rs 50,000), the policy guidelines said. "All life insurers permitted to transact new business shall mandatorily offer standard life insurance products with effect from January 1, 2021," IRDAI said while issuing the guidelines.

Observing that presence of several term products in the market with varying terms and conditions often makes it difficult for customers to make informed decision, IRDAI said, "A standard product will make it easier for the customers to make an informed choice, enhance the trust between the insurers and the insured, and reduce mis-selling as well as potential disputes at the time of claim settlement." Commenting on the guidelines, Bajaj Allianz Life Chief Financial Officer Bharat Kalsi said it is in line with requirements of the industry and the country. "We welcome the move of a standard product that will surely help increase the awareness of protection plans, especially during these uncertain times," he said, adding that a product of this construct will also help in insurance penetration within the country.

According to Kalsi, IRDAI has been very proactive in the COVID times and this is yet another move that will surely be beneficial for customers. Santosh Agarwal, CBO-Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com said, "This is a great move to increase the life insurance penetration in India. People should keep in mind that the sum insured provided under the Saral Jeevan Bima policy is restricted to 25 lakh and is a good option for those who don't have life insurance as of now." He further said that the plan is largely targeting the lower-income group for whom term life insurance becomes the last priority due to higher premiums.

"This policy can also be considered as the policy for 'Bharat' which is providing a minimum sum assured of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 25 lakh at much lower premium rates," Agarwal added. As per the guidelines, Saral Jeevan Bima will have no maturity benefit and will have a 45-days waiting period. On exclusions in the policy, the guidelines said "only suicide clause, as per extant regulations".

IRDAI said Saral Jeevan Bima is a non-linked non-participating individual pure risk premium life insurance plan which provides for payment of sum assured in lump sum to the nominee in case of the life assured's unfortunate death during the policy term. It further said the product should be offered to individuals without restrictions on gender, place of residence, travel, occupation or educational qualifications.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma

The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday. The four-time Tour de France champion, who has been struggl...

Soccer-German second tier game postponed with Osnabrueck players in quarantine

Germanys second division game between hosts VfL Osnabrueck and Darmstadt planned for Sunday has been postponed due to the majority of players from the home team having to go into quarantine, the German Football League DFL said on Thursday. ...

WNS Q2 net profit up 1.7 pc to USD 29.2 mn

Business process management major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a 1.7 per cent rise in net profit to USD 29.2 million for the September quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 28....

UN: Europe's pandemic restrictions are 'absolutely necessary'

The head of the World Health Organizations Europe office said the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them absolutely necessary to stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020