Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's exports rise 6 pc to $27.58 bn in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:03 IST
India's exports rise 6 pc to $27.58 bn in Sep

India's exports increased 5.99 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on Thursday

Exports stood at USD 26.02 billion in September 2019

The country’s imports declined 19.6 per cent to USD 30.31 billion in September. It was USD 37.69 billion in the same month last year. The trade deficit in September was USD 2.72 billion, compared to USD 11.67 billion in the year-ago month.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tighter controls could save hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe before February, the World Health Organization said, as the continent battles an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. With new infections hitting about 100,000 daily, ...

Vaiko, PMK oppose Tamil star reprising Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is facing opposition over him signing up to play the lead role in the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 with some political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday alleging that the sports star was ...

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020