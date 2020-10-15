Left Menu
Darul Uloom Deoband trims annual budget

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:41 IST
The management committee of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has decided to reduce its annual budget to Rs 30 crore from last year's Rs 36 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee also decided that the institution, which is closed from the last six months due to the pandemic, will be reopened for students in November this year, with complete adherence to the central government's guidelines

According to the Mohtamim of the Islamic seminary, Muftiabul Qasim Naumani, new admissions, except for of the locals students, will not be allowed as of now.

