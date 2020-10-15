Likhitha Infrastructure shares close with nearly 14 pc gain in debut trade

Shares of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure rose by nearly 14 per cent in its debut trade on Thursday. The stock closed at Rs 136.60, a gain of 13.83 per cent from its issue price of Rs 120 per share on BSE. It had opened with a premium of 8.41 per cent at Rs 130.10. At NSE, it settled with a gain of 13.75 per cent at Rs 136.50. Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offer was susbcribed 9.51 times earlier this month.

Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offer was extended and the price band was also revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share. The Hyderabad-headquartered firm has over two decades of experience in laying pipeline networks along with construction of associated facilities, as well as providing operations and maintenance services to leading city gas distribution companies in India.