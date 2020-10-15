Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex workers in Kolkata to receive dry ration on World Food Day

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), West Bengal, will distribute dry ration among sex workers on October 16, on the occasion of World Food Day, its member secretary Durga Khaitan said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:56 IST
Sex workers in Kolkata to receive dry ration on World Food Day

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), West Bengal, will distribute dry ration among sex workers on October 16, on the occasion of World Food Day, its member secretary Durga Khaitan said on Thursday. Noting that more than 10,000 sex workers of Sonagachi, one of the largest red light areas in Asia, are finding it difficult to make ends meet, she said the women, with no other source of income, are struggling to survive the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khaitan also said that the Supreme Court, in a recent order, has directed the states and Union Territories to provide dry ration to all sex workers without insisting on any proof of identity. "Reportedly around 70 per cent of sex workers in our state are yet to have access to regular ration or food coupon.

It is for this reason the SLSA has decided to observe World Food Day by distributing food grains among them," she said, adding that at least 4,000 of them are expected to benefit from the initiative. The programme will be inaugurated by Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Judge, Calcutta High Court and executive chairman of SLSA, West Bengal, Khaitan added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Awara, under which suspicious vagabonds are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so fa...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

Adds details, quotes throughout By Nellie PeytonDAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitati...

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020