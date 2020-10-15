Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva says U.S., China need to keep up coronavirus stimulus

She said China, the world's second largest economy, has also provided a "potent stimulus" for the global economy, from fiscal spending, monetary policy and a strong recovery that has created demand for countries that supply it with commodities and supply chain components. China's joining international efforts to develop and widely distribute vaccines would boost confidence that the pandemic can be ended more quickly, Georgieva said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:57 IST
IMF's Georgieva says U.S., China need to keep up coronavirus stimulus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States and China needed to keep up strong stimulus to help speed the global economy's recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. A faster recovery also depends on strong cooperation to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines evenly worldwide, but could add nearly $9 trillion to global income by 2025, Georgieva told a news conference after an IMF steering committee meeting.

"That in turn could help narrow the income gap between richer and poorer nations," she said. The United States has the fiscal space and monetary policy capacity to pump out more economic stimulus, its spending so far during the pandemic having had a very positive impact on the rest of the world and its influence "cannot be overstated," she said.

Washington has pumped out around $3 trillion so far, leveraged by Federal Reserve lending and guarantee facilities, but negotiations on another round of stimulus between the Trump administration and Democrats in Congress have stalled and look unlikely to produce an agreement before the Nov. 3 elections. Georgieva said it was up to U.S. authorities to decide the "exact sequencing" of any further stimulus, "but it has been an important positive impulse and we would like to see how it would be continued again."

"We are of course keen to see that lifelines for businesses and for workers are sustained. This is our main message - don't cut prematurely these lifelines," Georgieva added. She said China, the world's second largest economy, has also provided a "potent stimulus" for the global economy, from fiscal spending, monetary policy and a strong recovery that has created demand for countries that supply it with commodities and supply chain components.

China's joining international efforts to develop and widely distribute vaccines would boost confidence that the pandemic can be ended more quickly, Georgieva said. "Until we have a durable exit from the health crisis everywhere, the recovery would remain uneven and uncertain," she said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...

Coronavirus exposure risk on airplanes very low, U.S. defense study finds

The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a U.S. Department of Defense study released on Thursday found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemics crushing effect on travel. Whe...

Despite challenges from COVID-19, state govt trying to make Raj an ideal state: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said despite the challenges arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the state government is trying to make Rajasthan an ideal state while carrying out economic reforms with proper utilisation of resource...

Foreign lawyers for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero say they have been denied access to him

Foreign lawyers of Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, say they have been stopped from seeing their client who is under detention in the central African country.A political dissident who h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020