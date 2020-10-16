Left Menu
Marwari Catalysts invites applications for first cohort of startups for its Edtech Accelerator program "Thrive"

Marwari Catalysts Ventures announced a virtual startup accelerator program "Thrive" to help new and upcoming startups in Edtech space.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:18 IST
Marwari Catalysts Edtech Accelerator Program "Thrive". Image Credit: ANI

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marwari Catalysts Ventures announced a virtual startup accelerator program "Thrive" to help new and upcoming startups in Edtech space. The program has been launched in association with India Accelerator, one of the leading accelerators in Asia.

The 12-week program will open doors for the shortlisted startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and will give them an opportunity to receive an investment up to $100,000. With the applications to be invited from today, this program will identify Edtech startups from across the country and help them scale through an intensive 12-weeks program.

Throughout the program, the shortlisted startups will receive mentoring on various topics such as technology, finance, intellectual property, go-to-market strategies etc from industry experts and leaders. Marwari Catalysts Founder Sushil Sharma said that Marwari Catalysts is Rajasthan's no. 1 startup ecosystem player. The group boasts of around 21 CAs, 15 IITians, 10 IIM graduates and more than 100 Angel Investors from not just India but across the globe. Marwari Catalysts has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India.

With a stronghold in Edtech as part of its existing startup portfolio, MCATs can enable its cohort to scale their businesses with right mentorship and networking. Marwari Catalysts' Co-founder Devesh Rakhecha remarked that 'To win the game, you need to be part of it,' implying that all their mentors and advisors come with skin-in-the-game. Munish Bhatia, Partner, India Accelerator is bullish on the India startup story and he believes that together India Accelerator-Marwari Catalysts will be the strongest startup ecosystem enabler in the country. India Accelerator is one of the largest seed-accelerators in the country.

It's a structured program that brings the building blocks for a startup under one roof - the much-needed mentorship, the global network, the technology, the peripheral services (like legal, financial etc.) and the seed capital. Marwari Catalysts is also in talks with various funds, family offices and angel investors for a strategic alliance to give a boost to young and ambitious entrepreneurs, while supporting the government's 'Start-Up India' initiative.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

