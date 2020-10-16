4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpally area in Chanchol subdivision on Thursday night, a police officer said.

The deceased include the motorbike rider and three passengers of the autorickshaw, he said. The injured persons, including the autorickshaw driver, have been admitted to a hospital, the officer added.