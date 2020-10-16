Three killed, 4 hurt after being hit by truck in UP

Three persons, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured on Friday after being struck by a truck while waiting for conveyance in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said. The victims were waiting on the roadside in the Jamaniya Kotwali police station area when the accident took place in the morning, they said.

Jyoti Devi (58), Mira Devi (35) and Kiran, all belonging to Tajpur Manjhariya village, were waiting for conveyance to reach the banks of the Ganga for taking a holy dip, police said. Four others with serious injuries have been admitted to hospital, they said.

The locals staged a protest against the accident, disrupting vehicular traffic for sometime. They were later pacified by the administration on the promise of financial assistance to the victims' families. The truck driver has been nabbed and the bodies sent for post-mortem, police said.