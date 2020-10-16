Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi exempts family trust linked to Astec Life Sciences from open offer

The proposed acquisition will be a non-commercial transaction, which would not affect the interests of public shareholders of the companies in any manner, Sebi said in an order on Friday. The orders came after Sebi received an application from the trustees of Cellular Family Trust, seeking exemption from the applicability of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations in the matter of proposed acquisition of shares in Astec Life Sciences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:35 IST
Sebi exempts family trust linked to Astec Life Sciences from open offer

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday exempted Cellular Family Trust from making open offer, following its proposed acquisition of shares in Astec Life Sciences Ltd. Cellular Family Trust is a private family trust of the promoters and promoter group of Astec Life Sciences.

Sebi said the proposed acquisition of shares is in "furtherance to an internal reorganization within the promoter's family and is intended to streamline succession and promote welfare of the promoter's family". The proposed acquisition will be a non-commercial transaction, which would not affect the interests of public shareholders of the companies in any manner, Sebi said in an order on Friday.

The orders came after Sebi received an application from the trustees of Cellular Family Trust, seeking exemption from the applicability of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations in the matter of proposed acquisition of shares in Astec Life Sciences. As on June 30, 2020, the promoters and the promoter group hold 72.30 per cent equity shares in Astec Life Sciences, out of which 62.36 per cent shares are held by Godrej Agrovet Ltd and 9.94 per cent shares are held by Ashok Hiremath.

Under the proposed transaction, the trust will acquire 9.94 per cent shares in Astec Life Sciences from Hiremath. Following this, the trust will hold 9.94 per cent shares in the company and will be part of the promoter and promoter group.

The proposed transaction will attract the obligation to make an open offer under the takeover regulations and accordingly exemption was sought from the regulator. In its order, Sebi said there will be no change in control of the firm pursuant to the proposed acquisition.

The pre-acquisition and post-acquisition shareholding of the promoters and promoter group in the company will remain the same. Besides, there will also be no change in the public shareholding of the company. Accordingly, the regulator has granted "exemption to the proposed acquirer, viz Cellular Family Trust from complying with the requirements...of the Takeover Regulations 2011 with respect to the proposed acquisition in the target Company, viz Astec Life Sciences Limited".

The exemption is subject to certain conditions, including compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act and other norms. It, further, said the exemption granted is limited to the requirements of making an open offer under the takeover regulations and will not be construed as an exemption from the disclosure requirements under compliance with the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients temporary: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi Government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitig...

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Cong of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, has accused the party of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women. In...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 386,086, over 300,000 cured

Dhaka Bangladesh, October 16 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total cases in the country to 386,086 and the total deaths to 5,623, the Directorate General of Health Services DG...

Cascade tripping at MSETCL sub-stations led to power outage in Mumbai on October 12: Tata Power

The power outage of October 12 in Mumbai was because of cascade tripping at the sub-stations and transmission lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company MSETCL, said Tata Power, assisting a central team in a probe into the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020