Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Env minister asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Rai chaired a meeting with the additional chief secretary, senior officials of the departments of environment and transport, Delhi traffic police and divisional commissioner and directed them to expedite preparations for implementation of the campaign. “Departments concerned have been asked to expedite preparations and submit a ground report by Monday in this regard,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:54 IST
Delhi: Env minister asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the 'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution. Rai chaired a meeting with the additional chief secretary, senior officials of the departments of environment and transport, Delhi traffic police and divisional commissioner and directed them to expedite preparations for implementation of the campaign.

“Departments concerned have been asked to expedite preparations and submit a ground report by Monday in this regard,” the minister tweeted in Hindi. Officials said that the Delhi traffic police have been asked to identify areas that witness long traffic snarls.   Civil defence volunteers will be deployed at traffic lights to create awareness among people. Their number will be maximum in areas reporting frequent traffic congestions, they said.   The volunteers will adopt the 'gandhigiri' approach in their efforts to create awareness and offer roses to commuters found keeping the engines of the vehicles on at red lights, the officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday launched the campaign under which people will be encouraged to switch the engines of their vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals.   Rai said Delhi will be able to reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent if people switch off their vehicles at red lights..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faces backlash, London set for tougher rules

The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as par...

Teacher arrested for molesting student 23 years ago

A 37-year-old woman has managed to put her molester behind bars 23 long years after the alleged abuse, having found out that the accused continues to sexually prey on children. The woman, now a well-settled lawyer in Hong Kong, had filed a ...

Decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients temporary: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi Government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitig...

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Cong of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, has accused the party of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020