Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berger, IIT Guwahati develop surface disinfectant that stays active for long hours

Coating major Berger Paints, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, developed an alcohol-free surface disinfectant which, they claimed, can stay active on a variety of surfaces for an extended period of hours, and fight off bacteria and COVID-like viruses.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:17 IST
Berger, IIT Guwahati develop surface disinfectant that stays active for long hours
Representative image

Coating major Berger Paints, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, developed an alcohol-free surface disinfectant which, they claimed, can stay active on a variety of surfaces for an extended period of hours, and fight off bacteria and COVID-like viruses. The product, developed by a group of scientists led by Prof Biman B Mandal, was launched on Friday, an IIT Guwahati statement said.

Berger Paints said that the problem with alcohol-based surface disinfectants is that consumers have to sanitise surfaces again and again in a day and the company has tapped IIT Guwahati to bring a solution to that issue. The product "is different from normal alcohol-based sanitiser as it stays active for an extended period of hours on the application surface. It forms a protective nano-silver coating which fights off bacteria and virus for a longer duration as validated by standard protocols," Prof Mandal said.

"IIT Guwahati has been instrumental in designing several projects in helping the society and the nation fight Covid. We feel that this product would make our everyday lives safer in this trying time and beyond," he added. The company said that the product, being sold under the brand name, BreatheEasy Safe 24, gives assured 24-hour protection from a wide variety of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus with a single use and can be applied on a wide variety of hard and soft surfaces.

Berger Paints MD & CEO Abhijit Roy said, his company "has always been a front runner in innovating customer-centric products. Safe 24 is another testament to our core philosophy of innovation. With economic activities gradually picking up, there was an evolving demand for a product that can protect for a longer duration." The product is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and shop.bergerpaints.com..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Merkel: EU summit on China called off as virus resurges

A planned European Union summit on the blocs China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. The 27-nation EUs leaders had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020