Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. The drugmaker's shares firmed 1.4% as it expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the vaccine, which it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:37 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data
Schlumberger dropped 4.6% after the top oilfield services provider reported a third straight quarterly loss. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.

The drugmaker's shares firmed 1.4% as it expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the vaccine, which it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November. BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares jumped 2.8%.

"Amid a stagnating labour market, the jump in retail sales this month suggests consumer strength is pretty robust," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial LLC in Jersey City. "While a resilient consumer is a broad positive for the recovery, today's results could reduce the pressure on lawmakers to get any stimulus measure through before the election."

Latest data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September, though recovery from the recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. Trading on Wall Street this week has been dictated by news about more federal aid to help businesses and households reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the S&P 500 on track for its smallest weekly gains in three.

Talks between Democrats and Republicans also seem unlikely to yield a deal before the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls.

Meanwhile, after a mixed start to the third-quarter earnings season from the big Wall Street lenders, investors will look next week to results from Netflix Inc, one of the technology mega-caps that have benefited from stay-at-home demand during the pandemic. Analysts' expectations for S&P 500 companies' earnings have improved to an 18.8% fall from a 25% tumble forecast three months earlier.

Schlumberger dropped 4.6% after the top oilfield services provider reported a third straight quarterly loss. Kansas City Southern shed 0.9% as the railroad operator's quarterly revenue missed estimates, as shipment volumes fell due to a pandemic-induced fall in service demand.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 163.50 points, or 0.57%, at 28,657.70, the S&P 500 was up 13.85 points, or 0.40%, at 3,497.19. The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.79 points, or 0.50%, at 11,772.66. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose. Energy and real estate indexes were the only ones in the negative territory.

Boeing Co rose 4.8% as a report said Europe's aviation regulator had declared the U.S. planemaker's 737 MAX safe to fly again. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kochi Court stops trial proceedings in actor attack case

The trial court in Kochi on Friday stopped the trial proceedings in the actor attack case. Yesterday, the prosecution in actor attack case filed a petition in the trial court seeking to stop proceedings of the trial providing an opportunity...

Bengaluru IAF hospital awarded best command hospital by Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday awarded an Indian Air Force IAF hospital in Bengaluru the Raksha Mantri trophy for the best command hospital for 2019, said an official statement. The Eastern command hospital in Kolkata was awarded ...

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab tops NEET exam with perfect score: National Testing Agency.

Odishas Soyeb Aftab tops NEET exam with perfect score National Testing Agency....

RBI announces steps to boost credit flow to real estate sector

In a bid to increase flow of credit to the real estate sector, the Reserve Bank on Friday rationalised the risk weightage to LTV loan to value ratio for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. As per a notification issued b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020