Meghalaya ready to receive tourists: CM

He said Meghalaya has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with a private airliner to operationalise direct flights between Delhi and Shillong. "Direct flights between Delhi and capitals of northeastern states will open up the huge tourism market in the region," Sangma said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:42 IST
Sangma told Patel about the initiatives taken by the Meghalaya administration to promote tourism and ensure the safety of visitors as the state gears to open up for tourism. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the northeastern state is ready to receive tourists. People can take advantage of the better COVID-19 situation in the Northeast to explore the scenic beauty of the region instead of going abroad, he said during a virtual meeting of ministers and officials from northeastern states with Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on ease of travel to boost domestic tourism.

He said Meghalaya has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with a private airliner to operationalise direct flights between Delhi and Shillong.

"Direct flights between Delhi and capitals of northeastern states will open up the huge tourism market in the region," Sangma said. The Meghalaya government has opened tourist spots for locals but is yet to open the state's borders to visitors from outside the state.

