Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain in 10 districts during next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms, hail and rainfall in 10 districts of the state during the next 48 hours. "Thunderstorms with lightning, hail and strong wind (30-40kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una during the next 48 hours," said IMD Shimla.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over East and South Peninsular India during the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts of Odisha, and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days.

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region from April 26-29 and the plains of Northwest India from April 26-28 and adjoining Central India from April 26-27. IMD further said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during April 26-30 2024.

It added that isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Sikkim on April 28, 2024. It added that heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on April 28-30, 2024. (ANI)

