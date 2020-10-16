Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6pc at Rs 56.92 cr

Total expenses were at Rs 166.34 crore in July-September 2020 as against Rs 162.23 crore in the year-ago quarter. Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 184.15 on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:16 IST
Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6pc at Rs 56.92 cr
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 184.15 on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close. Image Credit: ANI

Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported a 1.60 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 56.92 crore for the quarter ending September. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 56.02 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was at Rs 235.36 crore in the quarter under review, up 3.83 per cent compared to Rs 226.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total expenses were at Rs 166.34 crore in July-September 2020 as against Rs 162.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 184.15 on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA have granted a conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation to use drones in carrying out GIS mapping for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, an official release said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020