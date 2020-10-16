Left Menu
Gujarat govt warns about fake ad about jobs

The Gujarat government on Friday warned job-seekers not to fall prey to a fake advertisement in newspapers about employment opportunities in various government departments. The government said in a release that the advertisement was fraudulent. "The Employment and Training Department has learnt that attempts are being made to cheat job-seekers.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:45 IST
The Gujarat government on Friday warned job-seekers not to fall prey to a fake advertisement in newspapers about employment opportunities in various government departments. The ad, which appeared in newspapers on Thursday in the name of `Gujarat Employment Service', sought applications for 2,520 vacancies.

Applicants should pay Rs 300 as application fee, it said, adding that successful candidates will have to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government said in a release that the advertisement was fraudulent.

"The Employment and Training Department has learnt that attempts are being made to cheat job-seekers. A fake ad has been published in various newspapers about direct recruitment in government departments," it said. "Job-seekers are advised not to fall prey to such fraud," the release further said.

