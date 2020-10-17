Former Polaris Industries MD launches consultancy firm

Auto industry veteran and former managing director and country head of Polaris Industries Pankaj Dubey has ventured into consultancy space with the launch of DSPIN Consulting Pvt Ltd, which will provide 360-degree support to global and Indian startup companies with a special focus on delivering business growth

The new venture, launched on the International Day for Eradication of Poverty, which is observed on October 17 every year, also aims to support eradication of poverty from India by 2040 through its various projects, a release said. "We are happy to launch DSPIN to support companies looking to grow in India. The Indian market potential is large but due to the diversity and complexity, many successful global companies face significant challenges in their initial years while entering the Indian market," said Dubey, the founder and Chief Executive Officer, DSPIN Consulting Pvt Ltd. DSPIN is offering a one-stop solution for all aspects of business and partnering for delivering success, he said, adding it also supports investors for various international and Indian companies who are eager to enter the South Asian market, focusing primarily on India. "DSPIN will provide end-to-end solutions to facilitate entry into the Indian industry. Services include market assessment, business development, client management and execution of these strategies to successfully set up the business in India," said Dubey. The venture will also support all startup companies in a way that ensures success right from the beginning and gives them the apt tools to overcome the challenges that they face, resulting in substantial opportunities for the country, he added

A team of successful leaders from diverse teams, including Gen (retd) A K Singh, ex-governor of Andaman & Nicobar, D K Bakshi, a well-known HR leader and trainer of international repute, G P Dubey, lifetime professor at Benaras Hindu University, along with other professionals from across industries have joined DSPIN with the objective of 'Business in India Made Easy', the release said.