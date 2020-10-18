Left Menu
Development News Edition

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Several industrial sectors resumed operation in the state from the last week of April onwards under the process of easing lockdown restrictions, the statement said, adding that the monsoon was also robust. Generation of works under MGNREGA and procurement of minor forest produce also resulted in creation of jobs, it said..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:33 IST
Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the latest data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and said Chhattisgarh's unemployment rate of 2 per cent in September was much below the national rate of 6.7 per cent.

The data has revealed that Assam recorded the lowest unemployment rate of 1.2 per cent followed by Chhattisgarh, the statement added. The unemployment rate stands at 15.3 per cent in Rajasthan, 12.2 per cent in Delhi, 11.9 per cent in Bihar, 19.1 per cent in Haryana, 9.6 per cent in Punjab, 4.5 per cent in Maharashtra, 9.3 per cent in West Bengal, 4.2 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 8.2 per cent in Jharkhand and 2.1 per cent in Odisha, the release said citing CMIE data.

"The visionary decisions taken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has added momentum to agricultural and industrial activities in the state thereby enhancing employment opportunities," the statement claimed. Several industrial sectors resumed operation in the state from the last week of April onwards under the process of easing lockdown restrictions, the statement said, adding that the monsoon was also robust.

Generation of works under MGNREGA and procurement of minor forest produce also resulted in creation of jobs, it said..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs NATION DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi Pakistans failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, includ...

'Door is ajar' on Brexit trade talks if EU is serious - UK's Gove

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said. The ...

TN fishermen chased away by Lankan Navy, return without catch

More than 4,000 fishermen from here returned without catch after some of them were allegedly driven away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen association leaders said on Sunday. The fishermen were fishing ...

'Unprecedented' agri losses due to floods in Maha: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the agriculture losses due to the recent floods in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada were unprecedented and assured expeditious financial help to the affected farmers. Addressing a meeting of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020