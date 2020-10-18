Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bond trade platform set for New Year launch in India

The move means that BondEvalue has successfully concluded proof of technology and business model,” explained Banerjee, 45-year-old son of an air force officer who attained early education from Amritsar's Rajasansi town. The MAS’ approval will help to accelerate engagements with potential partners, said Banerjee who aims to re-boost common man’s saving schemes in global markets.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:38 IST
Bond trade platform set for New Year launch in India

Singapore-based bond exchange, BondEvalue, developed by India-origin entrepreneurs, is targeting to launch a blockchain-platform in the New Year to facilitate investment in bonds by individuals and common man. “We are talking to two leading banks in India to launch the blockchain-platform early next year," Rahul Banerjee told PTI on Sunday after getting approval as a global Recognised Market Operator (RMO) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The RMO allows BondbloX Bond Exchange (BBX), the world’s first blockchain-based bond exchange, to trade globally a wide range of fixed-income securities to the mass markets. “BondEvalue officially graduated from the MAS’ regulatory sandbox on October 1, 2020. The move means that BondEvalue has successfully concluded proof of technology and business model,” explained Banerjee, 45-year-old son of an air force officer who attained early education from Amritsar's Rajasansi town.

The MAS’ approval will help to accelerate engagements with potential partners, said Banerjee who aims to re-boost common man’s saving schemes in global markets. "As a child, I remember that we had a Godrej steel almirah, where the locker would have the Kisan Vikas Patras, along with other valuables, birth certificates, etc," said Banerjee, remembering his childhood days. “Blockchain is today’s financial Godrej steel almirah." "My dream is to enable every Indian to buy bonds from their mobile phones the way they order food. One rupee, one bond," he said referring to the notional value of the bond. “Our vision of extending bond trading from Wall Street to main street is becoming a reality. We are committed to helping investors trade bonds in a transparent manner,” said Rajaram Kannan, a former banker and co-founder of BBX-BondEvalue. Rajaram and Rahul were classmates in the founding batch of the Indian School of Business.

“The aim is to make it one of the most attractive schemes for the common man," he stressed, demystifying the notion that bonds are rich-man play. "Going forward, we forsee active trading in rupee-denominated bonds including Masala bonds. The onshore Indian market with new issuance of USD 100 billion corporate bond market is huge,” Banerjee noted.

He sees BondEvalue helping in the greater integration of the Indian bond markets with global markets. Resident Indians can buy US dollar bonds on the BondEvalue Exchange through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme which allows individual to remit up to USD 200,000 a year from India. Individuals will come via the Indian banks that become members on the exchange. Banerjee said the bond market in its present form is “broken” because its over-the-counter trading lacks transparency. Exchange trading is the only solution. Only when stock trading moved to exchanges in the 1990s that real growth and retail participation surged, he added.

There were many previous attempts by regulators and market participants to ‘democratise’ bond investing but BondEvalue was able to make it happen largely because of three factors – advances in technology, the Singapore regulator approval, and the experience and expertise of his team at BondEvalue. Today, bonds are popular with individuals in countries like the US, Japan and Singapore. Technology can create a second wave of allowing individuals to invest in bonds, similar to what the Kisan Vikas Patra’s did decades ago, added the veteran bankers.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters carry on demonstrations despite warnings

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand launched their fifth straight days of protests on Sunday, scheduling demonstrations not just in the capital but also at several other locations around the country. The demonstrators received a new warning...

Integrated flood warning system to be extended to Kolkata: Vardhan

The Integrated Flood Warning Systems developed for Mumbai and Chennai to cater to the needs of coastal cities will be extended to Kolkata, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. Vardhan, who is also the Science and Technology...

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

The chair of Britains Hay literary festival said Sunday the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festivals curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working w...

Guj: Man held with FICN with face value of Rs 2.8 lakh

A Surat resident was arrested inAnkleshwar in Bharuch for allegedly possessing fake Indiancurrency notes FICN of Rs 50 denomination with a face valueof Rs 2.8 lakh, police said on SundayJignesh Raninga was held with 5,644 FICN pieces with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020