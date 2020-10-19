Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

Left Menu
New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 1,817 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Likewise, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery fell by Rs 7, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 1,823 per quintal in 4,430 lots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 1,817 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery eased by Rs 4, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 1,817 per quintal with an open interest of 24,360 lots. Likewise, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery fell by Rs 7, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 1,823 per quintal in 4,430 lots.

