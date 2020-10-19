Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 1,817 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery eased by Rs 4, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 1,817 per quintal with an open interest of 24,360 lots. Likewise, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery fell by Rs 7, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 1,823 per quintal in 4,430 lots.