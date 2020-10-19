Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMart converts 2 Mumbai stores into fulfilment centres to cater to e-commerce demand

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates supermarket chain DMart, has closed two of its retail stores in Mumbai and converted them into fulfilment centres to cater to its growing e-commerce business in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:12 IST
DMart converts 2 Mumbai stores into fulfilment centres to cater to e-commerce demand
Image Credit: ANI

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates supermarket chain DMart, has closed two of its retail stores in Mumbai and converted them into fulfilment centres to cater to its growing e-commerce business in the city. The company opened six new DMart stores during the July-September quarter this fiscal taking its store count to 220 with total retail business area of 8.20 million sq. ft, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, D-Mart has also expanded its e-commerce operations in select pin codes of Pune City. "We have closed two of our Mumbai stores for customers and converted them into fulfilment centres (FC) for our ECommerce business. One each in Mira Road and Kalyan," said Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha. Both these locations have an alternate DMart store within four kilometres, he added.

"We continue to increase our footprint in Mumbai Metropolitan Region covering additional pin codes. Mira Road and Kalyan FC addition were to deepen our reach and serve customers better in these regions. We have also expanded our E-Commerce operations in select pin codes of Pune City," he said. About its brick and mortar retail business, the company said, "Footfalls are getting better and basket values are reducing month over month." The company last week reported a 38.46 per cent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 198.53 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 322.63 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operation in the second quarter of FY2020-21 was down 11.42 per cent at Rs 5,306.20 crore against Rs 5,990.78 crore in the year-ago period. As restrictions were further eased during this quarter, its business has seen improvement and it continues to gradually progress towards pre-pandemic levels. Month-on-month sales have improved during this quarter – August was better than July and September was better than August. "The highlight being that footfalls continue to be significantly lower than pre-COVID levels but basket values are significantly higher than pre-COVID levels. Both these data points are trending towards pre-COVID levels," Noronha said.

"Since August, most of our stores are operating at pre-COVID operating hours and some stores are operating longer hours than before COVID-19. Longer hours are to improve social distancing and giving more options to our shoppers," he said. While talking about the FMCG and staples demand, DMart said it was "robust". "September 2020 sales of all stores exceeded September 2019 sales for FMCG and Staples while General Merchandise and Garments did lesser sales in the same period. However, discretionary consumption has seen significant improvement over Q1FY21," it said. General merchandise and apparel business contributed 22.7 per cent to the revenue during July-September as compared to 27.3 per cent of the corresponding period last fiscal and said it was "encouraging".

"We couldn't sell this category of products for nearly 2 months of Q1FY21 due to regulatory restrictions and once permitted we did insignificant sales due to tightening of discretionary spend by consumers," the retail chain said..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

The Rockefeller Foundation Awards New Grants to Scale up COVID-19 Testing in India

New York, United States NewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants, tot...

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...

FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020