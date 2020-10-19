Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-'Slavery and the City' tour sheds light on London's dark past

By Christopher Johnson LONDON, Oct 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A tour showing London's links to the slave trade aims to shed light on how British institutions - from megabanks to the state church - prospered on the backs of Black lives. "Slavery and the City" takes in the financial centre's quaint cobbled yards, grand statues and statuesque buildings, highlighting its oft-hidden links to colonialism.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:32 IST
FEATURE-'Slavery and the City' tour sheds light on London's dark past

By Christopher Johnson LONDON, Oct 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A tour showing London's links to the slave trade aims to shed light on how British institutions - from megabanks to the state church - prospered on the backs of Black lives.

"Slavery and the City" takes in the financial centre's quaint cobbled yards, grand statues and statuesque buildings, highlighting its oft-hidden links to colonialism. "Slavery is something where there has been a conspiracy of silence for almost 200 years," said tour guide Ildiko Bita.

"Without a doubt, a large proportion of the wealth of the City during the 18th century was dependent on slave labour and the trafficking of enslaved people," said Bita as she led a group of 11 through some of the capital's oldest streets. The tour comes as the world grapples with race after George Floyd, an unarmed Black American, died in police custody in May. His death sparked worldwide protests and triggered a re-evaluation of the legacy of colonialism.

Statues to once-revered slave traders have come down. Companies whose wealth depended on the exploitation of Black people have issued apologies, governments have promised to promote equality and white-dominated institutions have pledged change.

Yet many on the tour said Britain's slave past was still under the radar, with little taught at school in Britain or debated openly even now. "The slave trade is something we should recognise as part of our history so that we can move on from it," said Hannah Gowland, 25. "We should bring it to the forefront of our education system because it is still impacting people today."

Gowland, from the northern English town of Middlesborough, came on the tour out of curiosity and said she was shocked to learn about the Church of England's support of the slave trade through its ownership of a sugar plantation in Barbados. The Church of England has vowed to review places of worship to ensure any links to slavery are removed or put in context.

SOLD OUT Expected to run over just one weekend in September, the tour - organised by Six in the City tour guide group - was extended amid high demand and is now fully booked until January.

Historians welcomed the fresh scrutiny of old buildings. "Walking tours such as these are crucial, to address and unveil elements of history that still play a key role in our current society," said Lavinya Stennett, founder of The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise that promotes the teaching of Black history in British schools.

"Tours offer a key insight and memory, making the lesson tangible," she added. Along with the church, the tour puts financial institutions and banks – central to London's economy - under close scrutiny as it probes the roots of British establishment.

"Venerable City institutions with us today, such as Barclays, Rothschild, Lloyd's of London and Freshfields, profited from the slave trade and the wealth obtained from slavery bought influence," Bita said. "For example, at least 25 governors and directors of the Bank of England (central bank) had links to slavery, as did many lord mayors (of the City of London)," she said.

Lloyd's of London insurance market and the Bank of England are among organisations to issue apologies for links to slavery - links that some on the tour never knew existed. "I came on this tour to educate myself which it has done," said participant Kerry Penfold after the tour. "It teaches you about our past and contextualises it to the modern day."

The governing body in charge of London's financial district is reviewing its landmarks with links to slavery and racism, as part of its response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Poland to open temporary hospital at Warsaw national stadium

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaws landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded multiple new records in daily cases...

Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of transnational telephone scams, where he was recruited by overseas scammers to process and launder locally-received money, according to a ...

Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 8,737 over the weekend, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzer...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020