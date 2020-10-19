Left Menu
Inox Wind wins 40 MW orders from retail customers

"Inox Wind today announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries," a company statement said. The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter wind turbine generators as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the life time of the project, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:42 IST
Inox Wind on Monday said it has won orders to supply and install wind turbine generators of 40 MW capacity from retail customers across various industries. The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka. "Inox Wind today announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries," a company statement said.

The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter wind turbine generators as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the life time of the project, it added. Inox Wind provides its customers with end-to-end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain. The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021.

