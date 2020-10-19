Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India bid deadline may be extended till Dec 15, govt to ease asset valuation norm

To begin with, the government is likely to further extend the deadline for putting in a preliminary expression of interest for the loss-making national carrier to December 15. The source said bids will be sought on an enterprise value basis - a popular valuation methodology for takeover deals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:30 IST
Air India bid deadline may be extended till Dec 15, govt to ease asset valuation norm
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

To attract potential suitors, the government will ease asset valuation norms for Air India by allowing bidders to put in offers on an enterprise value basis, a source said on Monday. To begin with, the government is likely to further extend the deadline for putting in a preliminary expression of interest for the loss-making national carrier to December 15.

The source said bids will be sought on an enterprise value basis - a popular valuation methodology for takeover deals. Enterprise value (EV) is a measure of a company's total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization. EV includes in its calculation the market capitalization of a company but also short-term and long-term debt as well as any cash on the company's balance sheet.

The source said the government would remove from the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) the quantum of debt to be assumed by the bidder. The bidders would also be asked to place offers for the entire company, 85 per cent of which would be considered to go towards debt repayment and the balance would accrue to the government, the source said.

"Changes are being made to the valuation method. CGD (Core Group on Disinvestment) has approved it and it would be placed before AISAM (Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism). The deadline for Air India bid is proposed to be extended till December 15," the source told PTI. This would be the fifth extension to the Air India bid deadline with the current one ending on October 30. After its unsuccessful bid to sell Air India in 2018, the government in January 2020 restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100 per cent of its equity in the state-owned airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

In 2018, the government had offered to sell its 76 per cent stake in the airline. Of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

The source further said that the government would be giving a "merit list" of Air India debts to the interested bidders at the due diligence stage based on which the bidders can decide on which debt to repay. The change in valuation methodology for Air India was necessary as the aircraft fleet is idle during COVID time and valuation based on flight operating capacity would not be possible at present. The government would be giving time to potential bidders to raise queries on the change in valuation methodology, the source added. For the current fiscal, the budget has pegged disinvestment proceeds at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from CPSE share sale and Rs 90,000 crore from share sale in public sector banks and financial institutions, including listing of insurance behemoth LIC.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Rental supply surges in Madrid and Barcelona as pandemic shakes up property market

The number of flats for rent has soared 115 in Madrid and 92 in Barcelona since March, one of Spains largest property portals, Idealista, said on Monday, as tourists vanished from the city centres and some local residents followed suit. Nat...

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgarias largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 p...

Admissions to FLAME University for 2021 intake begin on 19th October 2020

Pune Maharashtra India, Oct 19 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has announced the start of admissions for its 2021 intake for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In a fresh move,...

Govt launches Rs 10,000cr scheme to boost healthcare infra

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched a new scheme, Ayushman Sahakar, under which the National Cooperative Development Corporation NCDC would extend term loans of Rs 10,000 crore to cooperatives for cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020