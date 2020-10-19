Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL coal supply to power sector drops 10% in first half of FY21

The country's power consumption registered a growth of 11.45 per cent to 55.37 billion units (BU) in the first half of October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities. The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:14 IST
CIL coal supply to power sector drops 10% in first half of FY21
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to the power sector dropped by 10 per cent to 197.89 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of the ongoing fiscal. Coal India had supplied 219.85 MT of coal in the April-September period of the previous fiscal, according to official data.

However, the supply of fuel by the coal behemoth to the power sector increased by 22.4 per cent to 35.74 million tonnes (MT) in September compared to 29.20 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal. The country's power consumption registered a growth of 11.45 per cent to 55.37 billion units (BU) in the first half of October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities.

The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country. The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year. Power consumption on year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.

Coal India which is one of the major suppliers of the fossil fuel to the power sector accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. CIL is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...

Wayne Rooney tests negative for COVID-19

Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020