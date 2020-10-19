Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour minister commends EPFO officials for speedy claim settlement

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday felicitated officials of retirement fund body EPFO's Delhi West office, who settled 100 per cent withdrawal claims within 24 hours during during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a labour ministry statement, all offices of the EPFO have settled more than 44 lakh COVID claims till October 15 and disbursed over Rs 11,500 crore amid the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:21 IST
Labour minister commends EPFO officials for speedy claim settlement

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday felicitated officials of retirement fund body EPFO's Delhi West office, who settled 100 per cent withdrawal claims within 24 hours during during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the COVID-19 non-refundable advance facility, the members can withdraw three months’ basic wages (basic pay plus dearness allowance) or half of the total accumulation in his or her Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, whichever is less. This advance is provided to members to meet exigencies due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. This facility was provided after amending the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme through issuance of a notification from March 27. However, the real flow of COVID-19 claims started from April 24 onwards, Uttam Prakash, Commissioner, EPFO Delhi West told PTI.

"The EPFO Delhi West has settled around 3.37 lakh claims for a total of around Rs 833 crore since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Covid specific claims have been disbursed to the tune of Rs 200 crore bringing relief to some 89,000 workers and their families. This has been done working non-stop 178 days (till October 18)," Prakash said. The Delhi West office apart from processing 100 per cent COVID claims within 24 hours, has also been processing more than 90 per cent of all claims within 24 hours during these 178 days till October 18.

The EPFO Delhi West is the 2nd largest claim recipient office in the country. The EPFO has 138 regional office across the country. The government had imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 on March 25, 2020. During the felicitation ceremony, Gangwar said that the government is committed to extending the reach of social security to every worker and enabling provisions have been made in the new Social Security Code, according to a statement. For extending social security to 40 crore workers in the unorganised sector, for the first time a special provision of social security fund has been made. The minister lauded the efforts of the officials for rising to the occasion notwithstanding their personal inconveniences. He gave self-written appreciation letter to the best contributors, the statement said. The minister also said that opening oneself for public scrutiny is an exemplary model of transparency worth emulating by all EPFO offices in the country.

The EPFO Delhi West office also has a unique distinction of posting a daily performance report through social media for public scrutiny, feedback and transparency and furthering the citizen-government trust, the statement said. As per a labour ministry statement, all offices of the EPFO have settled more than 44 lakh COVID claims till October 15 and disbursed over Rs 11,500 crore amid the pandemic. It also stated that the minister on Monday launched an initiative of honouring outstanding performers from offices under his ministry like EPFO, ESIC, DG FASLI, DG Mines..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

2 men die after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning septic tank in Azadpur factory: Police

Two men have died after they inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in northwest Delhis Azadpur area, police said on Monday. At 6.45 pm on Sunday, police received information that in a gold factory in Azadpurs G-Block, three men f...

Qureshi meets veteran Afghan warlord Hekmatyar; discusses Afghan peace process

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with veteran Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process. Hekmatyar, former Afghan prime minister ...

US politicians urge Egyptian president to release activists imprisoned illegally

More than 50 politicians of the United States have urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to release activists, journalists, lawyers, and prisoners of conscience detained illegally in Egyptian prisons. In a letter released on Monday,...

EU pledges to intensify talks on Brexit, Irish issue

The European Union is ready to intensify talks towards a deal on future trade ties with Britain after a meeting to discuss the existing Brexit agreement, at which both sides showed political will to move swiftly, senior officials with the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020