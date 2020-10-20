Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forevermark launches three stores in the country with trusted partner, Fortofino

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group launched three more doors in partnership with Fortofino in North India this week.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:14 IST
Forevermark launches three stores in the country with trusted partner, Fortofino
Sachin Jain, MD De Beers India & Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino launch Forevermark diamonds in Ludhiana, Jammu & Ambala. Image Credit: ANI

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group launched three more doors in partnership with Portofino in North India this week. The brand saw the opening of the 8th Forevermark Boutique in Ludhiana as well as the launch at the Portofino stores in the city of Jammu and Ambala.

This is the second store in Jammu after the success of the one at the Aquaf market while Ludhiana and Ambala are new markets for the brand. While Forevermark encompasses the promise of beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced diamonds, Portofino, a jewelry brand that makes luxury accessible, offers quality jewelry to its customers. The synergy of these two brands brings to its consumers, hallmark diamond jewelry in which each diamond comes with a unique inscription and assurance that they are among the world's most carefully selected diamonds.

The store's house an exquisite range of Forevermark collections that include the Millemoi Collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether Collection, the Capricci Collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection, and the latest stackable rings Tribute Collection. "We have been associated with Forevermark for 2 years now with our stores in Jammu and Chandigarh. With the success in both these cities, we are launching three more stores along with Forevermark; one being the exclusive Forevermark Boutique while the other two is offering the brand to our customers in our stores in Jammu and Ambala," said Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Portofino, while highlighting the partnership.

" It gives us immense pleasure to strengthen our association with Forevermark, the diamond experts from the De Beers Group who offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine and natural, this provides additional assurance to our customers. With exclusive designs and offerings from Forevermark, we aim to provide a contemporary retail experience to our consumers," Sanjeev Saraf added. "After the successful store launches with Portofino, we have come together to recreate this experience by launching three stores for our consumers in the North. The jewelry available at our newly launched stores reflect the needs of the modern Indian woman who is independent, successful, purposeful, and knows what she is looking for to celebrate her achievements. This is yet another huge milestone for us to achieve along with our trusted retailer and we look forward to offering the best jewelry shopping experience to consumers in Jammu, Ambala, and Ludhiana," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India.

Visit the stores at the addresses below: Forevermark Boutique, Ludhiana- 432 R, Model Town or call +91 7508191111

Ambala- 123, Pooja Saree Complex or call +91 7508181111 Jammu- Commercial Complex, Poonch House, Talab Tillo or call +91 8715000200.

To know more about Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siraj and Shardul to fight for fifth pacer's slot for Test series Down Under

Hyderabads Mohammed Siraj will fight it out with Mumbais Shardul Thakur to claim the fifth bowlers spot in the Tests format for the upcoming Australia tour while Gujarat left-arm spinner Axar Patel is also likely to be in contention for a p...

Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived on Tuesday in Indonesia on the second leg of his first overseas trip as premier to underscore his governments aims of countering China in the region. Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a ...

Losing control? Norway's oil workers fear for future as rigs go remote

A shift to operating oil rigs remotely from land, which has been accelerated by lower crude prices, has rekindled concerns among Norwegian unions over the impact on the safety of offshore workers and the loss of well-paid jobs.These fears w...

Polish economy may tank this year, shrink again in 2021 -c.banker

Polands economy may shrink up to twice as fast as the government forecasts this year and then fail to grow as expected in 2021 if COVID-19 continues to spread there at a rapid pace, a central banker said.With the countrys health system unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020