SpiceJet launches 4 international flights to Muscat, 58 on domestic routes

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of 62 new flights, including four international services to Muscat from Delhi and Ahmedabad and back, starting Thursday under the air bubble agreement with Oman

The 58 domestic flights include services on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-Kolkata–Kochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors, SpiceJet said in a release. All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said. "As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. Besides connecting Muscat with flight from Delhi and Ahmedabad, SpiceJet will be the first and only domestic carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, she said, adding, "we are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced.” SpiceJet will enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Kolkata–Bagdogra–Kolkata (2nd frequency), Delhi–Varanasi–Delhi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru–Patna (2nd frequency), Delhi-Dharmshala-Delhi (2nd frequency), Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi (3rd frequency), Bengaluru-Kolkata (3rd frequency) besides a few other sectors as well, the release stated. PTI IAS MR