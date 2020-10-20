Left Menu
SAT says no physical hearing till Oct 29 amid COVID-19

the judicial work of the tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 29th October, 2020," it said in a notification dated October 16. Matters fixed for hearing between October 19 to October 29 would be rescheduled from January 11 to January 21, 2021. Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till October 16 while continuing to function through video conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:23 IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has extended the suspension of physical hearing till October 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.

"... the judicial work of the tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 29th October, 2020," it said in a notification dated October 16. The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of October 29, the tribunal said.

As per the notification, it would keep functioning via video conference from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders. Also, the office of the registry would function from October 19 - from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days. Matters fixed for hearing between October 19 to October 29 would be rescheduled from January 11 to January 21, 2021.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till October 16 while continuing to function through video conference. In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, it said.

